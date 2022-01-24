Terry L. Watson has served Floyd County, our region, and state as a real estate professional and appraiser his entire career. He is a native of New Albany, as well as a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Terry is also a graduate of New Albany High School and earned a B.S. in marketing from Indiana State University.
For 20 years, Terry has served as a member of the Floyd County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals and has earned the designation as a Level I and II Assessor/Appraiser from the International Association of Assessing Officers.
He previously served for 13 years as the President, Vice President, and Administrative Law Judge for the State of Indiana Appraisal Board. Terry was first appointed to this board by Governor Mitch Daniels where he also served under the administrations of Governors Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb.
Throughout his career, Terry has appraised thousands of area properties and is considered one of the region’s foremost appraisal experts.
If elected, Terry promises that the assessment of all Floyd County properties will be fair and equitable, and that every property owner will be treated with the utmost respect.
