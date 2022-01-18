CLARK COUNTY — “We are still evolving” was the topic of discussion at the Monday panel that kicked off Clark County CARES Drug Facts Week at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
True to the advertised topic, stakeholders in the community took turns discussing different ways that Clark County has evolved since the opioid epidemic. The conversation touched on areas such as health care, law enforcement and housing.
The panel, facilitated by Judge Brad Jacobs, included Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, Clark County CARES Chair Barb Anderson and two individuals who are in recovery.
Anderson, who has been working with homelessness and poverty programming since 1985, said that she has seen an evolution in the programming opportunities offered in the county.
“That’s rewarding to know that we’ve come light years from where we were just 25 years ago,” she said, “At one time I would’ve never dreamed that we would’ve had this kind of program.”
Angie Cox, one of the panelists, explained her time in the Clark County system and how the programs helped her on her path of recovery. Cox explained how after spending time incarcerated on drug charges, she was able to take part in the county’s Community Corrections Alternative Program and Bliss House, a substance abuse treatment facility.
Cox said she is staying in Clark County because of the recovery resources available. Cox said that her hometown, 1.5 hours north, does not have recovery programs available.
John Benningfield talked about some of the programs he used in Clark County as well as the project he was hired for. Oxford House in Clarksville was one of the treatment centers that Benningfield was part of.
“I was with a group of guys that...it was almost magical. We held each other accountable…kept me focused on the big prize,” he said.
Now, Benningfield is working on Project Care, a program that has been developed with the Jeffersonville Police Department and LifeSpring Health Systems. The project is to provide support and resources for those with substance abuse disorder that the police department encounters.
“We go out a couple times a week and we go to these places that people have overdosed in and we try to get them in to recovery,” Benningfield said.
Benningfield said that some people say they are not ready for recovery yet, so they will leave information and Narcan and those with the project will go back and check on them.
Benningfield also goes through the training for the project with all of the officers at the police department, Kavanaugh explained.
Kavanaugh said that they have made 133 contacts through the project, both by phone and in-person.
While there are people benefitting from the current programs in the county, Yazel said that things have changed since the beginning of the opioid epidemic. A big change Yazel highlighted is the transition from people using heroin to using methamphetamine with fentanyl.
While the county has aimed to keep the framework for dealing with the epidemic versatile to accommodate these moving trends, there are some things that need to be identified more specifically, Yazel said.
They are working on some pilot programs for medication-assisted treatment and behavior health counseling specifically for methamphetamine, he said.
There were 144 overdoses that came through Clark Memorial Health in 2021, which, while a decrease from 2020 at 186 overdoses, resulted in more deaths. There were 73 deaths from opioid overdoses in 2021, which Yazel said is one of the highest numbers they have seen since the epidemic’s peak year.
“It’s a different world right now than it was a couple years ago,” Yazel said, “We’re trying to learn some new touchpoints, some new outreach, things like that.”
Some of the changes include increased access to Narcan, treatment used in overdose emergencies. Narcan is now in six community aid stations around the county and soon will be available vending-machine-style in Clark Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, Yazel said.
A CARE site program also is in the works, which Yazel said is modeled after the Safe Place initiative. Participating sites in the county will have signs in their windows with a QR code that allows individuals to access a Google Doc with an updated list of community resources.
The QR code will also allow people to use a dummy email to ask for help and a recovery coach will reach out.
“I think while we have come a long way in Clark County, we have a long way to go too,” Anderson said.
Anderson thinks the county could see improvement in housing. Affordable housing is a huge stressor for people in recovery, she said, and having it available is critical.
Anderson also said there needs to be more of a focus on preventing substance abuse, rather than just treating it. One way she suggested this could be done is by looking at the children of people with substance abuse disorder and ensuring there are programs for them.
“Sometimes history does repeat itself, especially if things are left unaddressed,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.