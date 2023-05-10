Clark Memorial recently awarded a Healthcare Hero to Todd Weber, Clinical Lab System Analyst, Laboratory Services. The Healthcare Hero award is given to employees that consistently exemplify patient safety, commitment, team camaraderie, and a willingness to help others. Todd’s commitment to his work, patients and his fellow team members represents Clark Memorial’s vision and mission of making communities healthier and our core values. Our core values help strengthen our culture and are the framework that guides our interactions with others.
Todd received the Healthcare Hero award from his co-workers giving him the recognition he deserves. Dave Cooper, Clinical Lab System Analyst wrote, “Just today, he agreed to stay for an extra four hours beyond his shift to cover for a sick co-worker. He is dependable, respected by all his co-workers and is a great leader.” Darlene Bell, Director of Laboratory commented, “Todd has been called ‘Superman’ by his second shift team members. The lab team knows Todd is willing to help with whatever is needed to take care of patients.”
“At Clark Memorial, we are proud to recognize Todd whose dedication ensures that patients and fellow team members receive the highest level of care and attention,” said Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial. “
