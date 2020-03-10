It is about time to work in gardens and get outside and enjoy the parks; therefore, it’s time to wrangle a few invasive plants (aka weeds). And what better way to do that, than with a group in order to make a bigger impact. That is the essence of a weed wrangle. A gathering of folks (experts and nonexperts) to learn about and remove invasive plants.
Weed wrangles started a couple of years ago in Nashville, Tenn. They began as one-day events to help “rescue public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal.” They were a hit and quickly spread to other cities in Tennessee and then other states. Wrangles are now in Indiana, and the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) is hosting one.
The CCHIRP Wrangle will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at the Charlestown State Park. The group will be “out to get” garlic mustard and other invasives along trails in the park. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management, who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before the wrangle begins.
The group is accepting volunteers. CCHIRP is asking wrangle participants to RSVP, but will welcome last-minute walk-ins. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather, and bring gloves to protect their hands; sturdy boots are recommended. Bottled water will be provided, along with all other supplies needed. Follow the directional signs at the main gate once entering the park. To RSVP, or for more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
