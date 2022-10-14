NEW ALBANY — Weather permitting, a full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is now scheduled to begin Nov. 11.
Eastbound I-64 will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. If the closure is delayed for any reason, notification will be distributed identifying new times and dates.
The full directional closure will allow crews to work safely performing demolition activities on the lower deck for Phase 2 and to begin construction of the Kentucky crossover for Phase 3.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
The contractor is permitted to have three weekend closures and one nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction (eastbound and westbound), each calendar year for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures. To date this calendar year, the contractor has performed one weekend closure in each direction.
Each closure requires a notification to be released a minimum of 28 days prior to the closure. As a result, there may be some overlap between notifications and closure dates.
The project team will continue to share information about the upcoming closures as work progresses and start dates are identified. More information regarding the allowable closures can be found on the website at https://shermanmintonrenewal.com/traffic-info-closures/
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
