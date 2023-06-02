NEW ALBANY — A full weekend directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is now scheduled to begin June 16. Eastbound I-64 will be closed on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, June 16 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19.
If the closure is delayed for any reason, including weather, notification will be distributed identifying new times and dates.
The full directional closure will allow crews to work safely while diamond grinding the eastbound bridges and removing temporary support brackets used during phase 2.
During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street will be closed along with the I-64 eastbound to I-264 eastbound ramp.
While the eastbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
Through traffic that bypasses I-265 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton bridge. This traffic will be required to exit onto West 5th Street in New Albany and use the local street system to access I-64 westbound, then continue to I-265 and the designated alternate route.
