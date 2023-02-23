While the forecast looks somewhat turbulent for the weekend, there’s plenty of dry time and some mild air to enjoy — so long as you know when that will be!
Saturday morning starts out with scattered showers in the region, some of which may fall as some brief snowflakes or sleet in a few places across Southern Indiana thanks to temperatures starting out in the 30s.
By Saturday afternoon the showers will be gone and we’ll see some periods of sunshine as highs try to recover back into the mid 50s behind Thursday’s cold front. Most of the day Saturday looks good for outdoor activities!
Sunday’s window for being outside falls earlier in the day, when we’ll have dry weather in the morning before showers increase later in the day. We’ll start out in the 40s Sunday morning before temperatures rebound into the 60s during the afternoon.
As of this writing, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing and coverage of rain on Sunday, so keep up with our forecasts for the latest over the weekend.
The rain showers on Sunday will be driven by a warm front attached to our next system that will drill through the region on Monday.
Right now it appears that wind gusts and strong storms will be our two components to watch for active weather. This will be yet another situation where near-record highs in the 70s are possible on Monday before the cold front and thunderstorms move in. Our busy spring-like weather continues!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Morning showers (30%)
Drier afternoon
HIGH: 56°
SUNDAY
Dry morning
Increasing daytime showers (30%)
HIGH: 61°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.