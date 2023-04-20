What a departure this weekend will be compared to the warmth we’ve had lately. The cold front and rain moving through on Friday will be the catalyst for the changes that will take place temperature-wise this weekend and next week.
While Saturday morning starts dry and sunny, the cold air aloft behind Friday’s front will lead to the rapid development of clouds and even some scattered showers and sprinkles.
Winds will be out of the west around 15 mph during the afternoon, but will gust up to 35 mph at times.
This will be critical for the air show part of Thunder Over Louisville, if you’ll be watching that in person or on WAVE this year, as this kind of wind could cause some issues for aerobatics and operations. The winds will come down somewhat by fireworks time Saturday evening but so will temperatures as we drop into the 40s. Sweaters and long pants will be the wardrobe of the day!
Sunday is a calmer day but it will be even cooler as we start in the 30s during the morning and end up only in the 50s during the afternoon. Frost is possible during that cold morning start, especially in more rural areas.
Another frost chance comes our way Monday morning and it looks even more widespread as even urban areas will drop into the mid 30s. While we’ll shed the frost potential for the rest of next week, high temperatures will still be below average in the 60s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered PM showers (30%)
HIGH: 59°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 57°
