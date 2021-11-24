This weekend’s forecast features some unsettled weather, but the overall impacts look low as of this writing.
Saturday starts dry and cold with morning low temperatures in the 20s for most areas. Clouds will increase through the day on Saturday as temperatures slowly increase through the 40s, potentially hitting 50 degrees in more populated areas.
Saturday’s forecast will stay dry, despite the clouds, until the late evening hours when rain showers will begin to arrive in Southern Indiana. These showers will be courtesy a fast-moving clipper system originating in western Canada that will dive down through the Midwest.
There is some question as to how widespread the rain will be as we head toward Sunday morning as these types of systems can vary on track and become moisture-starved as they get closer to us.
A second wave of energy diving in behind the morning round will create another small chance of rain showers and even a few snow showers are possible by evening. Confidence on this part of the forecast remains low, but expected impacts are not high, thanks to timing and temperature.
Highs on Sunday will be held down in the 40s thanks to widespread cloud cover and any precipitation that falls.
Early next week is expected to be quiet and seasonable thanks to high pressure and a quiet weather pattern across the Lower Ohio Valley. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the middle of next week with sunshine and dry weather expected.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy (10% rain chance late)
HIGH: 50°
SUNDAY
Scattered showers possible (30%)
HIGH: 47°
