We’ll ring in the new year with drier weather, but we’ll have to get through some rain first.
Saturday morning is a wet one as an area of low pressure moves through. Rainfall totals from Friday through Saturday will be just under an inch in many places, with higher totals over an inch as you move northwest toward Paoli and Seymour.
During the midday time frame we’ll see rain push east of Southern Indiana, leaving the rest of New Year’s Eve dry and cloudy with highs in the 50s.
By the time the ball drops on New Year’s Eve night, we’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Sunday is a dry day and we’ll even see some sunshine! The day starts with lows in the 40s and by the afternoon we’ll be in the 50s once again.
It’ll be nice to have a dry New Year’s Day given the wet weather that’s in our forecast early next week.
That wet weather arrives Monday night into early Tuesday as thunderstorms move in ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms early Tuesday could be strong, but the bulk of any severe weather threat looks to stay just southwest of our area based on the latest data as of this writing.
Warm air being drawn into this system will propel our high temperatures into the 60s during the afternoons on Monday and Tuesday, with more “normal” highs in the 40s behind the active weather by late week.
