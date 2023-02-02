We’ll hit the pause button on the cold weather for a while, but the round of cold air we’re seeing now will linger into a small part of the weekend.
That small part of the weekend happens to be Saturday morning when clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop to the lowest point that we’ve seen since just after Christmas Day. Low temperatures will be well down into the teens as you wake up on Saturday, but thankfully the lack of decent wind will take the wind chill out of the equation.
By the afternoon we’ll see some clouds and milder air move in, taking our high temperatures back into the 40s during the daylight hours on Saturday.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend thanks to the return of sunshine and above-normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be in the 50s, so be sure to make some outdoor plans! Sunday night looks cold, but it won’t be frigid like previous nights as low temperatures will only drop into the 30s by Monday morning.
Temperatures will soar early next week in advance of our next strong storm system that hits around the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday as southerly winds crank up.
The storm system hitting on Wednesday, potentially later in the day will bring a decent round of rain and wind. Some thunderstorms are also possible with this setup. Stay tuned!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
HIGH: 46°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 53°
