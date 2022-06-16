A much-needed break in the heat is coming our way just in time for the weekend!
Low temperatures on Saturday morning will drop down into the 60s, a welcome reprieve from the mid to upper 70s and muggy air we’ve had for the past several mornings.
Lower humidity on Saturday means a milder, crisper afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is by no means “cool” air, but the cooler air will make a difference compared to the heat wave we’ve had.
You may also notice a bluer sky with this setup as well, thanks to the lower amount of water vapor in the atmosphere over us.
Sunday is another blue-ribbon day with plenty of sunshine, but it will carry with it a hint of the heat that will be returning soon.
While the humidity will still be low on Sunday, highs in the mid 80s will feel more seasonable compared to the cooler air just a day before. Sunday is the best pool day of the weekend!
Now, to the dreadful part of the forecast.
Next week’s heat wave is no joke, and high temperatures will rival or even exceed the recent heat we’ve had. We’re expecting mid to upper 90s all next week, with the hottest days being Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both days will see highs inching very close to 100° in urban areas. Humidity levels will climb mid to late next week, and that’s when heat index issues will likely come into play.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Sunny
HIGH: 83°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 86°
