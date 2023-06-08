Air quality and haze will be the big factors influencing the early weekend forecast before rain takes over late Sunday.
You may have seen some of the incredible sights from the Northeast US this week as historically dense wildfire smoke from Eastern Canada blanketed the region, causing hazardous air quality.
While we’ll deal with additional haze and some marginally poor air quality at times Saturday and early Sunday, it won’t be anything near what some in the Northeast saw earlier this week.
High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 80s as we see that filtered sunshine thanks to the haze. It’s worth noting that air quality will drop significantly east of Cincinnati and Dayton in Ohio on Saturday as smoke thickens up that way. Keep that in mind if you have any travel plans.
By Sunday the narrative shifts toward rain as an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes, bringing a cold front with thunderstorm activity through our area Sunday night.
Rain chances will be relatively low Sunday morning but we can’t take them down to zero as the warm front ahead of this system will be in the vicinity. It’s the late afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorms will make their approach into Southern Indiana, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
The severe weather potential with these storms will be quite low as the ingredients (namely instability and wind shear) won’t be in place. We definitely need more rain, so we’ll take it!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny & hazy
HIGH: 86°
SUNDAY
Thunderstorms late (70%)
HIGH: 85°
