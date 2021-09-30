The first full week of Fall had much more of a summer-like feel with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Now that we’ve made it to the first weekend of October, which includes the Harvest Homecoming Parade, I expect some change back closer to normal.
Unfortunately, this comes with an increased rain chance that may dampen your plans. Clouds will increase Saturday with temperatures near 80 degrees during the afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible by mid-afternoon Saturday and increase during the evening hours.
Rain chances really ramp up late Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be the wettest of the two days. It will also be the coolest day of the weekend with highs in the mid-70s.
The long-range data shows the unsettled weather lingering into next week with highs all at or below normal. That’s certainly a change from this past week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Clouds increase , scattered afternoon showers
HIGH: 82°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy, showers becoming likely
LOW: 64°
SUNDAY
Cloudy & cooler , rain likely, thunder possible
HIGH: 75°
