Winter weather makes a return as we start the weekend with light snow showers and flurries lingering into Saturday morning.
Overall, about 1-3 inches of snowfall will be possible across southern Indiana, which could certainly create some slick spots, especially for untreated and neighborhood roadways.
While the snow showers and clouds clear through midday, don’t anticipate much snow melt.
Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s, with daytime highs only warming into the upper 20s at best.
Once we factor in the brisk northerly winds, we’ll be seeing wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the day. Stay warm.
Sunday morning features another round of even colder temperatures with lows dipping down into the middle to upper teens.
The good news is that by Sunday, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures will climb well above freezing helping to clear out any leftover snow or slick spots.
Highs on Sunday will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s with bright, clear skies overhead.
We’ll see a big pattern change looking ahead toward the new work week as high temperatures bounce back into the 60s and 70s by St. Patrick’s Day.
SATURDAY
AM flurries, partly sunny
HIGH: 27°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 50°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.