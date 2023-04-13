The weekend is one of those “glass half full” or “glass half empty” situations depending on your level of optimism. One day is dry and warm, the other is rainy and cool.
Let’s start with the good news, shall we? Saturday starts with temperatures in the 50s, which is plumb comfortable for this time of year. By the afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine in between the clouds, helping us soar into the 80s. There is a storm chance very late Saturday night, but as of this writing it appears most of those storms won’t even have the power to make it to the I-65 corridor as they’ll be weakening
The bad new quickly is that the system generating Saturday night’s small storm chance eventually catches up with us on Sunday, providing widespread showers during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the 60s but will likely fall into the 50s later in the day as the cold front with this system arrives. The exact timing on this temperature drop and when exactly the rain will exit are still in question, so stay tuned.
Cooler air and a small shower chance will linger into Monday, but warmer and drier weather will be with us for the midweek time frame. The big issue in next week’s forecast is the exact timing of a batch of rain that will hit toward the end of the week. Will it impact Thunder Over Louisville? That question is still up in the air!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 84°
SUNDAY
Showers likely (70%)
HIGH: 60°
