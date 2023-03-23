This weekend promises to be an improvement over last week’s cold, but there are some things to keep an eye on despite the calmer forecast.
Saturday starts with a few lingering sprinkles and showers around sunrise as the cold front that caused Friday night’s rain departs. Other than that, most of Saturday looks dry. The one thing we’ll need to watch for on Saturday are wind gusts up to 45 MPH. While this doesn’t hold a candle to the exceptionally strong winds we saw back on March 3rd, these gusts will still be high enough during the afternoon to blow around empty garbage cans and lawn furniture. Skies will be partly sunny during our windy Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Sunday is the quietest day of the weekend, but it starts on a cold note in the 30s during the morning. By the afternoon we’re expecting plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 60s. The wind gusts on Sunday look to be about half as strong as Saturday’s, so the impacts from that look slim to none.
A cold front moving through late Sunday into early Monday gives us a very small shower chance, but its main function will be to bring in cooler air from the north that we’ll really feel by Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s, but by Wednesday morning we’ll get down into the 20s and lower 30s. Don’t put away the winter coats just yet!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Windy
HIGH: 62°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 65°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.