Before we go forward, it’s important to look back at just how abnormal this past week’s weather was.
On Tuesday morning it snowed lightly in many areas of Southern Indiana. It missed being our earliest fall snow on record by about a week (Oct. 10, 1906 was the earliest) but it was about a month early as the typical first trace of snow in the fall at Louisville’s airport is around Nov. 15.
If that weren’t enough, several mornings saw a freeze this past week, with the coldest morning being Thursday as temperatures dipped into the 20s in some spots. This was the region’s earliest freeze since the year 2000 and was the 18th earliest fall freeze at Louisville’s airport on record. Those records reach back into the 1870s.
Having the context of this October winter weather in mind makes our weekend forecast seem flat-out outlandish. It will likely hit 80 degrees in many urban spots by Sunday afternoon. That means a 50-degree difference between Thursday morning’s low temperature and Sunday afternoon’s high.
So yes, feel free to break out the shorts and T-shirts this weekend. With overnight lows in the 50s, even the mornings won’t feel too bad. Expect some sunshine as you enjoy the warmth Saturday and Sunday.
Next week is more of a wildcard as the timing of two fronts will determine when we’ll see some much-needed rain. For now, Wednesday and late next week seem to be the days with the highest chances. Stay tuned!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 78°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 80°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.