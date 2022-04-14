It’ll be nice to have a calmer weekend across Southern Indiana, but there are a few bumps in the road to contend with.
One of those is very early Saturday morning as rain moves through. At this point it appears the rain will exit by sunrise Saturday since the cold front will be pushing east of our area, so your Saturday outdoor plans should be in good shape.
While it is a cold front coming through, the cooler air will be slow to arrive so we’ll see 60s for highs by Saturday afternoon under partly sunny skies.
Easter Sunday morning is a cold one with lows settling down into the 30s as the sun rises, meaning you’ll need to bundle up for winter-like weather if you’re heading to services or egg hunts on Easter morning.
By Sunday afternoon we’re looking for a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 50s, but for now it appears the rain will hold off until after dark Sunday night. That rain will move through during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday as another cold front swings through the region.
Early next week looks calm and dry behind the late Sunday cold front. Highs on Monday will be in the 50s and lower 50s with a few clouds, but by Tuesday we’ll all be in the 50s for highs despite increased sunshine.
We’re looking for another round of rain with yet another cold front by mid next week. 70s return by late next week!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, AM shower (20%)
HIGH: 66°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy, PM shower (20%)
HIGH: 57°
