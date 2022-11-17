It’s a “good news, bad news” weekend weather-wise for us in Southern Indiana. The good news is that this weekend looks a lot calmer from a precipitation standpoint, but the bad news is that very cold air is going to be around – especially in the mornings. Saturday morning starts out in the teens, which isn’t record-breaking cold for this time of year but somewhat close to it. By the afternoon high pressure settling in will clear out the sky completely, giving us plenty of sunshine despite temperatures not making it out of the 30s. Saturday night will see another reinforcing shot of cold air moving in along a cold front. This may also put down a few flurries but we’re not expecting any snow of significance.
The even colder air moving in Saturday night will take low temperatures down further into the teens Sunday morning. We’ll all be bundled up in hats, gloves, and winter coats heading out to brunch or Sunday services! By the afternoon we’ll be topping out in the lower to middle 30s under plenty of sunshine once again.
Next week is a big one for travel and family gatherings with Thanksgiving on the horizon. Much like earlier, it’s another “good news, bad news” setup for those heading out. The good news is that temperatures will recover into the 50s by mid week and Thanksgiving. The bad news is that rain looks to arrive Thanksgiving night and potentially transition to snow at some point thereafter. Stay tuned!
SATURDAY
Sunny High: 39°
SUNDAY
Sunny High: 36°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.