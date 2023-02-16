It’ll be nice to have a break from active weather this weekend and return our temperatures to something more comfortable. On the heels of Friday’s cold, however, we will have to deal with some of the coldest temperatures we’ll see for the next week or so on Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s to start the day, but sunshine and warmer air moving in from the southwest will help to propel our temperatures up toward the 50-degree mark during the afternoon. Clouds increasing Saturday night will lead to a small shower chance as a disturbance moves through, but at this point we’re not looking for any impacts from this due to how light this precipitation would be and the late-night timing.
Sunday is the obvious pick of the weekend as the warm air takes us from the 30s in the morning to the upper 50s by the afternoon. Some areas may even reach up toward 60 degrees! We’ll see a few clouds early in the day on Sunday but by the afternoon it looks like the sun will make a nice return.
Next week is active again as a system moving through during the middle of the week gives us a decent rain chance, and perhaps even some thunderstorms. The highest rain chance appears to be late Wednesday into early Thursday, but there is at least a small rain chance on Tuesday that we’ll keep track of. Temperatures will top out in the 50s and 60s next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 50°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 59°
