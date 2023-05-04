A flip of our weather pattern occurs this weekend, but it’s not only the temperatures that will see big changes.
On Saturday we’ll start out with a small shower chance across Southern Indiana as you wake up to temperatures in the 50s, but by and large the bulk of any rainfall will stay south of the area across Central and Western Kentucky.
By the afternoon we’ll have trouble breaking up the clouds, meaning most of Saturday looks mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. This is fantastic weather if you’ll be enjoying any Kentucky Derby festivities!
Rain chances will increase early Sunday as our first of many disturbances moves in. While this doesn’t look like a widespread rain chance just yet, we really need to watch the Sunday through Tuesday time frame as winds aloft from the northwest will bring in multiple rounds of thunderstorms. The change to this kind of weather pattern brings uncertainty as storm timing and intensity are greatly affected by subtle changes in the atmosphere.
Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rainfall, so keep an eye on our forecast next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, but keep in mind that any storms that move through during the afternoons could disrupt that warmth temporarily.
High pressure pushing in over the Great Lakes drives a cold front through the region sometime on Tuesday, which will bring us a drier middle part of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated shower early & late (20%)
HIGH: 73°
SUNDAY
Scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 82°
