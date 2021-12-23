Looking for a White Christmas? How about a record warm one instead?
We’ll start Christmas morning with temperatures in the 60s and quite a bit of cloud cover. As the warm air continues to pour in, we’ll see a small shower chance, especially early and again late in the day on Christmas as a cold front moves in.
High temperatures look to get close to 70 degrees during the afternoon, which would eclipse the previous record-high temperature of 69 degrees for Christmas Day just across the river in Louisville, where the nearest official climate records site is located.
Sunday looks to be another cloudy affair, but it appears the rain chance will hold off for most of the day.
Highs on Sunday will be cooler behind the Christmas cold front, but it will still be very warm for this time of year with highs near 60 degrees.
Shower chances will increase Sunday night as we gear up for a soggy one next week.
Several rounds of rain look likely during the next work week as multiple disturbances move through the region.
Some of this rain could be accompanied by thunder at times and it appears temperatures will still be much above normal with highs in the 60s early in the week and 50s more likely later in the week.
We’ll watch the New Year’s time period for a more powerful storm system that may try to move through our region, giving us a chance for renewed precipitation and a temperature drop.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy, record warmth
Isolated showers (20%)
HIGH: 70°
SUNDAY
Cloudy
Isolated showers (20%)
HIGH: 60°
