Our sunny stretch of weather finally comes to an end this weekend across the Southern Indiana area.
We can thank the remnants of Hurricane Ian for the incoming clouds that will be moving through the region pretty much all weekend long. For Saturday specifically, expect mainly cloudy skies to remain overhead for most of the day. Temperatures will be on the pleasant and comfortable side, with highs into the low to middle 70s. As far as rain chances are concerned, the remnants of Hurricane Ian will keep most shower activity to the south and west of the New Albany area, although a few brief, light showers can’t be totally ruled out. By Saturday night, the cloud cover will stick around as temperatures fall into the 50s.
Sunday morning could begin with a few peaks of sunshine, but don’t expect it to stick around for long. Clouds will build back into the region by the afternoon hours with another round of the low to middle 70s for highs. Winds will be breezy at times, with intermittent peak gusts around 20 mph. It’s a good idea to make sure the lawn furniture and any outdoor decorations are secured by the second half of the weekend! Sunday night low temperatures dip down into the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.
We’re in for another treat weather wise by the start of the new work week! Sunshine and fall-like temperatures will make a return with highs in the low to middle 70s through Wednesday.
