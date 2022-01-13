We’ll be tracking a developing winter storm as we enter the weekend.
The bulk of the snowfall Saturday will be well to our west. However, a few light snow showers and flurries are possible early Saturday. With temperatures below freezing you’ll want to keep an eye on a few slick spots.
The larger part of this winter storm will move to our south on Sunday pulling in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring snow to areas of the Tennessee and lower Ohio Valleys before the storm moves north and east on Monday.
Snow totals look light across southern Indiana with higher totals south and east.
Any lingering snow showers will fade Monday with temperatures holding in the 30s for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. The chilly air sticks around through much of next week with highs in the 30s and 40s most days.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Light snow showers and flurries early
Cloudy & cold
HIGH: 33°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Cloudy, cold
LOW: 22°
SUNDAY
Snow showers,cloudy & cold
HIGH: 32°
