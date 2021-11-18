High pressure moves east on Saturday with southerly winds allowing us to warm back into the low to mid 50s.
Clouds will increase ahead of the next cold front that is expected to arrive Sunday.
Ahead of the front rain will develop and spread across southern Indiana Saturday night and Sunday. Keep the umbrella nearby for the second half of the weekend. Rainfall totals will range between a quarter and a half inch.
By Sunday evening the rain exits and clouds will begin to temporarily clear. The coldest air of the season so far will arrive Sunday night and early Monday with morning lows in the lower 20s (a few upper teens not out of the question).
Thanksgiving Week starts very cold. However, I expect we’ll see some moderation back into the 50s by the holiday. Rain chances reappear later in the week too.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy,milder
HIGH: 53°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Cloudy showers likely (60% chance)
LOW: 40°
SUNDAY
Showers likely (60% chance), turning colder
HIGH: 52°
