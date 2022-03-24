After a wet end to the workweek, the weekend starts off cool and cloudy. Saturday morning temperatures will be chilly, dipping down into the middle 30s.
Cloud cover will stick around through the day, keeping temperatures on the colder side. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the middle 40s, at best, across Southern Indiana.
Rain chances continue to trend on the lower side, with a 20% chance of an isolated light shower or two through the afternoon and evening.
Saturday night, temperatures take another plunge, this time bottoming out in the low 30s. In fact, most areas could see temperatures fall near or below freezing just before sunrise Sunday.
Speaking of Sunday, we’ll see plenty of improvements in the sky cover department. Sunshine and mostly clear skies return for the second half of the weekend with Sunday likely being one of the only completely dry days for the next several days.
The sunshine will help give a small boost to temperatures, with slightly warmer highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The forecast for the new workweek looks to be wet and spring-like with multiple rounds of rain and increasing temperatures through the week. Monday stays cloudy and mostly dry, with a 20% chance of a stray shower or two. Temperatures push back into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered rain chances lasting through roughly mid-week. Temperatures fall back into the 60s Thursday and Friday with scattered rain chances.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Cloudy with isolated showers
HIGH: 46°
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
HIGH: 50°
