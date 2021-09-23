Say hello to the first weekend of Fall!
It’s looking decent, but there is a slight rain chance. A cold front is on the move for the start of the weekend, however the moisture is limited and the rain chance stays low.
When the front moves in we’ll see an increase in cloud cover late Friday night and early Saturday. I’ll keep a slight chance for a shower as the front passes, but many areas will stay dry with a fairly dry atmosphere.
By Saturday afternoon we’re back to a partly sunny sky with highs in the lower 70s. Skies clear Saturday afternoon and evening as high pressure moves in behind the front.
Sunday looks great with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to hold just shy of normal in the mid 70s.
Looking ahead to next week much of the data points to warming temperatures with highs returning to the 80s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
AM clouds and brief shower chance (20%)
Afternoon sun
HIGH: 73°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mainly clear, cool
LOW: 50°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny, pleasant
HIGH: 74°
