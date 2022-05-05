We’re in for a wet and cool start to our weekend across the region, with a much-improved forecast by Sunday. After seeing several rounds of showers and storms over the past few days, drier weather is finally in sight. Saturday won’t be a washout, however a few passing light showers and patchy drizzle will be possible. These will mainly take place through the first half of the day, before gradually tapering off through Saturday afternoon and evening. It will still be a cloudy and cool day overall, with overcast skies and highs struggling to reach the low 60s.
Cloudy skies continue overnight and into Sunday morning as lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s. Despite the chilly and overcast start to the day, Sunday will shape up to be a wonderful day, especially for Mother’s Day! Skies will clear from mostly cloudy to partly sunny through the afternoon as high temperatures warm into the middle 70s. There is the low potential for a brief shower or two, but it’s only a 10% chance. Sunday night lows fall into the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
If you’re hoping for a taste of summer, you’re in luck next week! High temperatures will be unseasonably warm, soaring well into the upper 80s and low 90s for Monday and Tuesday. On top of the warm temperatures, the start of the new work week will also feature mostly sunny skies. The 80s and 90s will continue through at least Friday of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Overcast with light rain
HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY
Increasing sunshine
HIGH: 73°
