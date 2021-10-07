Is it fall? It’s hard to tell by stepping outside and looking at our forecast for the weekend.
Saturday will start off foggy in spots, so take it slow and use your low beams if you encounter low visibility. By Saturday afternoon it’s an almost summer-like affair thanks to a partly sunny sky and high temperatures well into the lower 80s. There is a small shower chance early in the day on Saturday, but it’s almost not worth mentioning due to how limited that potential is.
Sunday is when the warmth kicks into high gear. We’ll start out in the muggy low to mid 60s in the morning but by the afternoon we’ll be in the mid 80s!
Typically this time of year we’re in the 50s in the mornings with mid 70s in the afternoons. We’ll have plenty of sunshine on Sunday, and in fact it will likely be the sunniest day of the week coming up.
Don’t put away the shorts and T-shirts just yet. This unseasonable warmth will stick around for most of the work week ahead.
Highs will be in the 80s Monday through Thursday with overnight lows continuing in the 60s during that time. Aside from a small shower and storm chance on Tuesday, most of the early week looks dry.
By the latter part of next week a system approaches that brings us another rain chance and knocks down our temperatures closer to normal. That means we’ll likely be in the 70s by next weekend.
