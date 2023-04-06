Finally, some calmer weather after yet another round of severe weather impacted the area.
Drier air will rule the Saturday setup with increasing amounts of sunshine expected. Temperatures will respond and will return to the 60s…which is seasonable for the second weekend of April.
Easter Sunday still looks great with a sunny start and only an increase in high clouds expected as we move into the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb through the 50s to 60 degrees by noon with afternoon temperatures above the 65° mark. Good luck finding those eggs!
Next week overall looks to remain on the calmer side with a gradual warming trend. There will be a low pressure to our south around mid to late week that could increase the clouds with rain chances remaining quite low.
Temperatures will warm through the 70s early in the week and perhaps crossing into the 80s for the latter half. Our next storm system we’ll be monitoring looks to hold off until next weekend. Let’s hope that holds!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy and comfortable
HIGH: 65°
EASTER SUNDAY
Sunny start with PM high clouds
HIGH: 68°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.