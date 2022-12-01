After ending the work week on a soggy note, Saturday will feature a much drier forecast across the area.
A few lingering showers are possible for the early parts of Saturday, with improving conditions by the mid to late morning. This is all while temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s, where they will stay for the majority of the day.
The bright side is that our cloud cover will gradually break apart, with partly cloudy skies and a few peeks of sunshine by Saturday afternoon. Saturday night features mainly cloudy skies and another dose of bitterly cold temperatures! Be ready to stay warm, overnight lows will plunge into the mid 20s.
We won’t see many improvements to the forecast by the time Sunday rolls around. After a cold morning, afternoon high temperatures will only climb into the middle 40s for the area.
While most of Sunday looks to stay on the dry side, clouds will continue to build. These will be a part of the next system coming into play by Monday, where scattered showers will be possible. For Sunday night, temperatures luckily won’t be as chilly! Overnight lows will dip into the mid 30s.
Peeking ahead into the new week, our pattern will remain active. Meaning, our scattered showers Monday will become more widespread Tuesday with more folks getting in on the rain action. The end of the week brings drier conditions with highs only warming into the upper 30s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
HIGH: 45°
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy
HIGH: 47°
