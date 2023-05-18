The timing of the late-week rain couldn’t be any better for those with weekend plans.
As a cold front clears the area Saturday morning we’ll see the rain depart with it, leaving us totally dry during the daylight hours. Expect a warm afternoon in the 70s on Saturday. Clear skies Saturday evening will help drop temperatures into the 40s by Sunday morning, so keep a jacket handy if you’re out at night this weekend.
Typically this time of year overnight lows are solidly in the 50s, so this is below normal for sure. Sunday afternoon will be another mostly sunny one with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Early next week will be a continuation of the dry and pleasant weather we’ll have seen for the weekend, but a ridge of high pressure building over the eastern part of the U.S. will increase our temperatures by the middle to later part of the week.
One thing to keep in mind during this period is that there’s a chance that a smaller, cut-off area of low pressure could get orphaned and trapped underneath this ridge, somewhere over either the Midwest, Tennessee Valley, or even the Carolinas. Should this happen, a concentrated area of cooler air and afternoon storm chances would exist nearby, and possibly into our area.
We’ll keep you updated on this “fly in the ointment” part of the forecast through the next several days heading into next week. Until that point, enjoy the break from more active weather!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 75°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 77°
