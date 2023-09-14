The beginning of the weekend looks nice and dry, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the radar by the end of it.
Saturday starts out slightly warmer than previous mornings as temperatures will be in the 50s for all areas, as opposed to the isolated 40s that some of us have been waking up to.
By the afternoon we’ll notice quite a bit of cloud cover ahead of our next front. Despite the clouds, we look to stay dry and will still manage to warm into the lower 80s for highs during the afternoon. Saturday evening picks up a small shower chance, but most of that will hold off until after midnight.
Sunday’s shower chance is the highest of the weekend as a cold front comes through, but the chance is still somewhat low overall. This front will have trouble kicking off any heavy rainfall due to a lack of moisture, but there is still some uncertainty about how widespread these lighter rains will be.
For now we’re pegging this rain chance at a 30% coverage for our area, but be sure to keep up with our latest forecast over the weekend as this number could rise some. Even with a higher rain chance we won’t see rain last all day long and many, if not most, areas will get skipped by it entirely. We’ll definitely use any rain we can get, however, as much of our region has lapsed into abnormally dry conditions for this time of year.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
Shower chance late (20%)
HIGH: 83°
SUNDAY
Scattered showers (30%)
HIGH: 77°
