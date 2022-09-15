After several weekends of dealing with off-and-on showers and storms, a dry weekend is finally upon us for the area.
Saturday begins with cool temperatures and a few clouds as morning lows fall into the low 60s across Southern Indiana. By the afternoon hours, it will begin to feel much more like summer with increasing sunshine and warm temperatures.
Afternoon highs will be a few degrees above average as they soar into the middle to upper 80s. Thankfully, humidity levels will not be high enough for the heat index to come into play.
By Saturday night, skies remain clear with another round of the low 60s for our Sunday morning lows.
Sunday will be another hot, summer-like day as temperatures near the 90-degree mark once again. A light wind from the southwest will help funnel warm and muggy air into the region, giving a boost to our temperatures by a degree or two compared to Saturday.
On top of the hot temperatures, abundant sunshine is on tap for the second half of the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, drink plenty of water and wear the sunscreen.
If you’re hoping for a break from the unseasonably warm temperatures, it won’t be anytime soon. In fact, temperatures this week will soar into the low to middle 90s by Wednesday.
Thankfully, better feeling temperatures look to arrive toward the end of the week thanks to a weak system pushing through the area.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 87°
SUNDAY
Sunny & hot
HIGH: 88°
