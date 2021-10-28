The cut-off low pressure system that’s plagued Southern Indiana with rain and gray skies for the last couple of days is finally moving out, but it’ll take some time to see our weather improve.
Saturday starts off with rain likely in the early morning hours, tapering off to scattered showers during the daylight hours. The rain chance will slowly go down during the afternoon on Saturday but the clouds will hang on all day long. High temperatures on Saturday will be stunted as a result, only reaching into the 50s in most locations once again with a few getting close to 60 degrees.
Sunday’s Halloween forecast is certainly an improvement as the area of low pressure will finally be far enough away from us to allow for some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon.
The return to a mix of sun and clouds will help boost high temperatures back into the 60s for most locations. Those heading out for an evening of trick-or-treating will have temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s with dry weather. A light jacket will be needed for those with thinner costumes, but it looks like we’ll hold off from seeing any 40s until closer to early Monday morning.
Monday is a near-repeat of Sunday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 60s, but the rest of next week features falling temperatures and rain chances.
Get your winter coat ready, you’ll likely need it, thanks to highs in the 40s before next weekend!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers (40%)
HIGH: 60°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 64°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.