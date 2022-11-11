It’s starting to look a lot like winter even though fall still has more than a month left. Behind Friday’s rain is a cold front that blasts through with much colder air in tow.
This takes temperatures down into the 30s by Saturday morning just as another disturbance with some precipitation moves in. That timing means we’ll likely see some cold rain and wet snow showers Saturday morning, perhaps enough to provide a quick dusting to coating of snow on grassy areas.
Warm ground temperatures from recent warmth will melt the snow quickly and keep the roads from becoming a problem, thankfully. By Saturday afternoon we’ll see things dry out but the cold air sitting in place will keep highs from making it out of the 30s in many spots.
Sunday is the more hospitable day of the weekend, but not by much. Lows will start out in the 20s and by the afternoon we’ll see sunshine with highs trying to squeak back into the lower to middle 40s. For this time of year that’s quite a bit below normal!
Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s will continue next week, which puts us in interesting territory for our next weather-maker on Tuesday. The exact track of this system and how strong the cold air will be in our area will determine if we see rain, snow, or a mix of the two. Behind that system is another one we’ll need to watch for next Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY AM
snow showers (40%)
HIGH: 40°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 44°
