Fall has officially arrived for the Southern Indiana area and if you have plans for celebrating, you’ll want to keep an eye on the forecast.
We’ll begin the weekend with a few showers and downpours, most of which will happen during the early morning hours of Saturday. The rain will gradually come to an end towards midday, giving way to increasing sunshine and warming temperatures. The morning shower activity will be triggered by a passing warm front. This will help to usher in warmer temperatures not only for Saturday, but Sunday too. Highs this weekend will climb into the upper 70s, with a good nudge likely thanks to a bit of sunshine Saturday afternoon. Lows Saturday night fall to the low 60s.
Sunday brings another round of a few spotty showers thanks to an incoming cold front. Most folks will stay dry, as only a 30% chance of a shower or storm is expected. We’ll see another round of temperatures making a run at 80 degrees Sunday afternoon, but the passing clouds will likely keep highs right around the upper 70s for New Albany. Sunday will also be a breezy day as the front slides through, with wind gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight lows will cool off a bit, dipping down into the 50s by early Monday.
Looking ahead into the new week, a fall-like, dry and sunny stretch settles in this week. Highs warm into the 70s with overnight lows falling into the 40s and 50s.
