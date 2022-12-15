A few snow flurries will be noted into the first part of the weekend. Paired with a few snowflakes on Saturday we’ll continue with highs in the mid 30s.
Dry and sunny weather expected Sunday with highs once again in the mid 30s.
Early next week there’s a chance for another quick-hitting system expected to bring some light rain or snow. Few, if any, problems will be noted.
The main focus in the extended is an Arctic Blast coming our way next Thursday.
WAVE Weather Alert Days are out for this period with a crash in temperatures, strong wind gusts, some snowfall and bitterly cold wind chills on the table.
It is still early so more adjustments are likely but now you are aware!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
a few flurries (20%)
HIGH: 36°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clearing skies
Cold
LOW: 24°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Cold
HIGH: 36°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.