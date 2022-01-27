We’ll start off the weekend on a very cold note as temperatures dive down into the lower teens and single digits Saturday morning.
Wind chills in the single digits are likely given the light breeze in our forecast. Make sure your pets are inside!
If you have an older or potentially under-insulated home, you may want to have bathroom or kitchen faucets that are on exterior walls dripping with a pencil-thin stream of water Friday night into Saturday morning.
By Saturday afternoon we’ll see abundant sunshine but high temperatures will not get above freezing or out of the 20s for many areas.
Sunday’s forecast is an improvement in the temperature department. We’ll start off in the upper teens and lower 20s and eventually make it into the 40s during the afternoon.
Clouds will increase during day on Sunday but we’ll still be able to call it partly sunny.
If 40s sound warmer to you, then the 50s coming our way Tuesday through Thursday will feel like a heat wave, relatively speaking.
Clouds will really pile on Tuesday afternoon ahead of our next weathermaker. Rain breaking out Tuesday night will continue at times on Wednesday but a second system on Thursday will sock us with some heavier rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder.
This is when temperatures could get close to 60 degrees! A powerful front pushing the rain out of here Thursday night will bring back highs in the 30s for the end of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 30°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 44
