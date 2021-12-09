This weekend will start with a very loud and very aggressive round of strong to severe storms ahead of a powerful cold front. Storms will move into Southern Indiana after midnight Saturday morning, lasting until about mid-morning.
Damaging winds are the main threat, but given the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere we’re also concerned about tornado potential.
Rainfall over one inch, and, in some cases more than two inches, may lead to some localized flash flooding.
This is a good time to review your severe weather safety plan, make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is in alert mode to wake you, and prepare with the latest information from the WAVE 3 Weather app.
Temperatures will drop sharply into the 40s by Saturday afternoon after a start near 70 degrees early Saturday morning. It’ll be a windy Saturday afternoon as clouds slowly begin to break up.
Expect Sunday to be a calm, but cool day as sunshine returns in full. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the afternoon.
The dry weather looks to continue for the entirety of the early week as temperatures bump up a few degrees each day. By Tuesday we’re looking at high temperatures near 60 degrees and by Thursday that potential rises to near 70 degrees.
Shower chances will also begin to rise during the second half of the work week as a cold front approaches. Once the front moves through late week, temperatures will drop back into the 50s for highs.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Morning severe storms (100%); calmer and cooler afternoon
HIGH: 46°
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 52°
