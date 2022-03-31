We’ll call this is a “50/50” weekend. It’s half gloomy, half pleasant.
Let’s start with the bad news first. Saturday morning we’ll wake up with temperatures close to or even just below the freezing mark. There’s a decent chance of frost and freeze potential in Southern Indiana, so before bed on Friday night you’ll want to be sure any blooms or sprouts that you want to save from damage are covered up.
This weekend is really the first one where we’ll need to pay closer attention to this as the growing season is just now getting going. As always, waiting until Mother’s Day to plant is a good rule of thumb.
Once we get into the afternoon on Saturday we’ll see temperatures slowly push into the 50s under widespread cloud cover. An area of low pressure buzzing by to our north in Central Indiana will provide a round of scattered showers Saturday afternoon as well, likely ending completely before the late-night hours.
High pressure spinning in behind this system on Sunday will turn our winds from the west and southwest by the afternoon, piping in a good dose of warmer air for us. After another chilly morning in the mid 30s to low 40s, the afternoon will enjoy a round of highs in the 60s underneath a mix of sun and clouds.
Sunday is easily the pick of the weekend and should fulfill its “half pleasant” end of the 50/50 weekend.
Our weather turns warmer and more active next week.
