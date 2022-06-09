A beautiful weekend is in the works across the region.
The only hiccup we might encounter will be a few clouds and lingering light showers that are possible through early Saturday morning, however these will be short-lived.
Only a 20% chance of an isolated, light shower or two is expected with most areas staying dry. The cloud cover looks to gradually dissipate throughout the day Saturday, with increasing sunshine, low humidity and highs near 80 degrees. It will be a spectacular day for any outdoor plans.
By Saturday night, dry conditions will continue with lows dipping into the low 60s.
Looking ahead into Sunday, a much more summer-like day will be in the works. Mother Nature will start to slowly crank up the thermostat, with high temperatures bouncing back into the middle and upper 80s Sunday afternoon.
We’ll see a few passing clouds with a partly sunny and dry day on tap for the second half of the weekend. Sunday night lows will stay on the milder side, sliding into the upper 60s.
By the time the new work week arrives, a heat wave will be upon us.
We’ll be locked into hot and humid pattern with unseasonably hot temperatures nearly every day next week.
Afternoon highs will approach the low to middle 90s through Friday, with the only hope of any relief coming in the form of an isolated shower or downpour.
A few of these will be possible at times throughout the week.
Stay cool and stay hydrated!
