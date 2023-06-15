This dry, hazy air that we’ve seen at times this week will continue into the weekend, but changes are on the horizon heading into next week.
The current round of wildfire smoke from Canada is coming from parts of Ontario and Quebec, a region that’s been no stranger to fighting large fires this season.
While nothing like the orange smoke-filled skies that the Northeast saw last week, we’ll continue to see a light haze and moderately degraded air quality through Saturday. Other than the haze on Saturday, it looks like a nice day with filtered sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday is the day of change, but it takes until the late-night hours for that to happen. That’s good news because so many folks have plans for Father’s Day. Sunday will feature a few more clouds than Saturday and less haze as the smoky skies overhead will thin out quite a bit.
High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. An area of low pressure slowly advancing toward us from the northwest will bring a round of showers and storms into our area by late Sunday night. These don’t look to be severe and the highest storm chance looks to be closer to sunrise Monday morning.
That brings us into an unsettled pattern next week where a “blocked” weather pattern will trap that area of low pressure over our region, bringing daily afternoon scattered storm chances and keeping high temperatures in the slightly-below-average category.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
HIGH: 87°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Storm chance late (20%)
HIGH: 89°
