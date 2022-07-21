Mother Nature cranks up the heat with soaring temperatures and slim rain chances across Southern Indiana this weekend.
The heat is going to be the big story for both Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs Saturday surging well into the middle and upper 90s. A few lucky folks may cash in on an isolated shower or two during the early morning hours of Saturday as well as storms fade across the region. This lingering system will lead to a few clouds through the first part of the day, with increasing sunshine accompanying the hot temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Luckily, humidity values won’t be as high which will keep heat indices lower. Overnight, temperatures slide back into the middle 70s under clear skies.
Sunday brings another wave of sweltering temperatures. We’ll see highs top out, once again, in the upper 90s. Humidity values will be slightly higher as well, meaning our heat index could approach the low 100s! With these temperatures approaching dangerous levels, be sure to stay hydrated and stay cool if you have plans on spending an extended time outdoors. We could see another low chance of an isolated shower or two by the time Sunday afternoon and evening rolls around, but most look to stay on the drier side.
Better chances of much needed rain look to arrive for the next week! We look to see a few rounds of off and on showers and storms all the way into parts of Friday. We’ll be watching it!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny & hot
HIGH: 97°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, hot & humid
HIGH: 98°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.