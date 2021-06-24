Summer-like weather returns this weekend with the dreaded combination of heat and humidity.
High temperatures nearing 90 degrees will feel even warmer as humidity values increase.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across parts of southern and central Indiana this weekend, but the best rain chance will be across the northern half and western parts of the Hoosier State.
Locations that see the rain could experience heavy downpours with a lack of shear and slow-moving storms expected.
The unsettled pattern looks to continue much of next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible each day. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (30% chance)
HIGH: 91°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms (20% chance)
LOW: 72°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (40% chance)
HIGH: 89°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.