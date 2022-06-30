The Independence Day holiday weekend will feature all the pillars of summer: Heat, humidity, and afternoon scattered storms.
The muggy air will make for some warm mornings, with lows not getting below the low to mid 70s in most spots. The afternoon heat will take us into the upper 80s and some urban spots will likely touch 90 degrees.
Storm chances will generally be centered around the afternoons, with the notable exception being Saturday morning when a cold front moves through. This front will drive a round of diminishing storms through around daybreak Saturday, leaving us with only a scattered storm chance during the afternoon.
The Fourth of July holiday Monday will see an increase in heat as we take high temperatures well into the lower 90s in many spots. While it will be humid, the humidity won’t be high enough to create any heat index values (or “feels like” temperatures) above the mid 90s.If you’re planning an outdoor barbeque, just keep an eye on the WAVE Weather app’s radar as a few spotty storms are possible. The latest data points toward a low chance for these afternoon pop-up storms, so that’s some good news for those who plan to be outside.
The not-so-good news? We need the rain as drought conditions have expanded into parts of Southern Indiana.
The pattern of heat and afternoon scattered storms will continue into much of next week, with a potentially drier pattern trying to take place by two weekends from now.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 89°
