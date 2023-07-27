We finally get to put the heat to rest by the end of the weekend, but until then it’s a continuation of the 90s that we’ve grown used to this week.
Saturday starts off with one of the warmest mornings of the year. Some urban areas likely won’t see temperatures fall below 80 degrees, which only happens a time or two per year around here.
By the afternoon we’ll be in the sweltering lower to middle 90s with heat index values just shy of 105° at their peak. The heat index, for those who may not be terribly familiar, is an important “feels like” temperature that’s based on temperature and humidity.
Those performing outdoor work or sports want to pay attention to this heat index temperature because it indicates how much heat stress a body will endure when outside.
Saturday afternoon and evening is when we’ll see some scattered storms develop and approach as a cold front arrives. These storms could be strong at times thanks to some wind energy aloft, but major severe weather looks unlikely.
Should these storms move in earlier in the day, we’d see our heat get extinguished before it has time to reach its peak.
A few isolated storms may try to stick around through early Sunday morning, but most of the day on Sunday is looking dry and milder. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s with some cloud cover at times. This milder air remains early next week!
SATURDAY
Scattered storms (30%)
HIGH: 96°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storms early (20%)
HIGH: 89°
