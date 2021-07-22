After a hazy week with poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke from the Western U.S. and Canada, there will be some positive changes in our weather for the weekend, but only if you can handle the heat.
Humidity will be the buzzword of the weekend as it will increase through much of that time.
We’ll start with temperatures shy of and near 70 degrees Saturday morning as that increased humidity will limit how far temperatures will be able to drop.
By the afternoon it’ll be downright sultry thanks to high temperatures topping out in the lower 90s across Southern Indiana. Storm chances on Saturday will be held down to a minimum as a cold front will be too far north of our region to spark much more than an isolated downpour.
The cold front will be much closer to us Sunday, dropping in from the north. This will help spark scattered thunderstorms across Southern Indiana.
This rainfall is much-needed after a dry week, and it could very well help improve our air quality. Gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are likely in areas that get under these thunderstorms.
Before the storms hit during the afternoon, many locations will get into the mid 90s with heat index values topping 100 degrees. Stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you’ll be outside during the heating of the day on Sunday!
A few scattered storms are possible on Monday before the heat and humidity rule the rest of next week.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated storm (10%)
HIGH: 93°
SUNDAY
Scattered storms (40%)
HIGH: 94°
