A dome of high pressure moving across the country will grip the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys next week.

Despite some wildfire smoke from Washington State on Saturday we’ll be off to a pleasant start this weekend with highs in the 80s.

If you’ve missed the doldrums of summer hang in there! We’re in for a stretch of 90-degree days that will last all next week. Sinking air will squeeze out most cloud cover and all highs to reach into the low to mid-90s each day.

We could eclipse our longest 90-degree stretch so far this summer. At this point it stands at seven consecutive days—July 24-30.

It’s certain that heat will dominate the forecast, but humidity values appear to stay somewhat tolerable. The daily heat index or feel-like temperature should only be a few degrees above the actual air temperature.

There is little relief expected during this period with rain chances slim to none until a minor rain chance appears over the next weekend.

Saturday

Hazy Sunshine

Warmer

Rain Chance: 0%

High: 84°

Sunday

Sunny

Hot & More Humid

Rain Chance: 0%

High: 91°

