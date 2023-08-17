A dome of high pressure moving across the country will grip the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys next week.
Despite some wildfire smoke from Washington State on Saturday we’ll be off to a pleasant start this weekend with highs in the 80s.
If you’ve missed the doldrums of summer hang in there! We’re in for a stretch of 90-degree days that will last all next week. Sinking air will squeeze out most cloud cover and all highs to reach into the low to mid-90s each day.
We could eclipse our longest 90-degree stretch so far this summer. At this point it stands at seven consecutive days—July 24-30.
It’s certain that heat will dominate the forecast, but humidity values appear to stay somewhat tolerable. The daily heat index or feel-like temperature should only be a few degrees above the actual air temperature.
There is little relief expected during this period with rain chances slim to none until a minor rain chance appears over the next weekend.
Saturday
Hazy Sunshine
Warmer
Rain Chance: 0%
High: 84°
Sunday
Sunny
Hot & More Humid
Rain Chance: 0%
High: 91°
